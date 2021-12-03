Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Yandex by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. Yandex has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.