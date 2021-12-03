Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,658 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $78.71 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

