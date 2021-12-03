Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 373 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $190.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average of $187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

