Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,341 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in CDK Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

