Filecoin Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and approximately $398.58 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $52.61 or 0.00092603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064226 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,551.62 or 0.08011878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,762.51 or 0.99914921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00021492 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 131,253,836 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

