Financial Comparison: OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) & Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) and OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics N/A -73.36% -51.98% OncoSec Medical N/A -120.56% -80.71%

26.3% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics $10.01 million 3.17 -$15.73 million ($0.29) -1.26 OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$45.17 million ($1.36) -0.88

Regulus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than OncoSec Medical. Regulus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoSec Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 OncoSec Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 447.95%. OncoSec Medical has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 816.67%. Given OncoSec Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats OncoSec Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The firm is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. The company was founded on September 5, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Punit S. Dhillon on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

