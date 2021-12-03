Financial Contrast: Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB) versus The Competition

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cincinnati Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors 395 1666 1408 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Cincinnati Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million $3.16 million 13.86 Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.70

Cincinnati Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Cincinnati Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24% Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp peers beat Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

