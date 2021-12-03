Financial Contrast: Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB) versus The Competition

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cincinnati Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cincinnati Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors
|395
|1666
|1408
|87
|2.33
As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Cincinnati Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cincinnati Bancorp
|$18.68 million
|$3.16 million
|13.86
|Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors
|$833.66 million
|$84.32 million
|14.70
Cincinnati Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Cincinnati Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cincinnati Bancorp
|15.07%
|7.15%
|1.24%
|Cincinnati Bancorp Competitors
|19.72%
|8.46%
|0.96%
Summary
Cincinnati Bancorp peers beat Cincinnati Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile
Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
