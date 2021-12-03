Financial Contrast: NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) & Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare -0.69% 12.59% 8.51% Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NextGen Healthcare and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 2 3 3 0 2.13 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 27.79%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Creative Realities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 1.99 $9.52 million ($0.06) -270.12 Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.11 -$16.84 million $0.14 11.57

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. NextGen Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Creative Realities on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

