Firo (FIRO) Price Reaches $7.80 on Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Firo has a total market cap of $98.53 million and $8.77 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be bought for $7.80 or 0.00014495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000533 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,638,587 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

