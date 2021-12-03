First Bancorp Inc ME Invests $204,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

GIS stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

