First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 211,510 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 87,448 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

