First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 356.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fortinet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $5,255,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $6.90 on Friday, hitting $306.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,978. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

