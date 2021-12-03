First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.82. 496,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,554,617. The company has a market cap of $366.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

