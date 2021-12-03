First National Bank of Hutchinson Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEMV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. 138,205 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38.

