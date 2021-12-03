First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $10.60 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $407.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.