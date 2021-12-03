First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Amgen were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $201.17 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.