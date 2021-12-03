First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

