First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 2,270 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 52,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $55.41 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

