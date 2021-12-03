First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 255 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 335,051 shares of company stock worth $38,365,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

