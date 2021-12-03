First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.21

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.21 and traded as low as C$40.45. First National Financial shares last traded at C$41.14, with a volume of 49,771 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$195.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 3.5999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $17.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.18%. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

