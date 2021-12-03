First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 32,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 103,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 51.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 82.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,472,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

