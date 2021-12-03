First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 711,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FNX opened at $100.00 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.372 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

