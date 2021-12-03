First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.26% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

