First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.66% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

UCON opened at $26.32 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

