Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 21,934 shares valued at $2,286,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $100.17. 105,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,426. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.96.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.