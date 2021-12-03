Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVE stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,283. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a 1-year low of $153.34 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.80.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.