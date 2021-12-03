Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 87,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 23.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

