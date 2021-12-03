Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 17.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 44,850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period.

NYSE:FFC opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

