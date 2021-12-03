Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 543,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,386. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.