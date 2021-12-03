Flux (FLUX) Price Hits $1.71 on Exchanges

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Flux has a total market capitalization of $377.99 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.86 or 0.00401109 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00173594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00097244 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000144 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 220,669,692 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.