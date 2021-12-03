Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) rose 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16). Approximately 61,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 218,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £165 million and a PE ratio of 27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 3.53 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Fonix Mobile’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

