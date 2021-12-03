Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.530-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FL stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.70.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

