Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.83

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.83 and last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 1172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

