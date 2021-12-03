Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.