Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.08.

Shares of FBHS opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.21 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

