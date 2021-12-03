Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $104.88

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.88 and last traded at $105.61, with a volume of 11098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.02.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

Get Freshpet alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 and sold 10,489 shares valued at $1,473,222. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 306.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.