Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 142,814 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.43% of Caesarstone worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 980.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 9.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 68,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

CSTE opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $378.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. Caesarstone Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

