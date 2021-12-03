Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,994 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,786,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,255,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,034,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 136,989 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

ADS stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

