Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,813 shares of company stock valued at $488,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

