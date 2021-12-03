Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 12,779 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

NSTG stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 10.14. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,942 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.