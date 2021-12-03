Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 433,306 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,306 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Ouster worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ouster by 132.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ouster in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

OUST opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

