FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FUJIY opened at $79.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24.
About FUJIFILM
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.