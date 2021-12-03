Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 63.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,275 shares of company stock worth $14,108,711 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DT. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

NYSE:DT opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 215.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

