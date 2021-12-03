Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $720,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 222.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $241.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.24 and its 200 day moving average is $246.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $234.61 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

