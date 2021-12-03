Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $130.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.24. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

