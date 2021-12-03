Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 19,833 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mosaic by 125.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 164,628 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Mosaic by 3.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Mosaic by 27.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 33.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 60,341 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.