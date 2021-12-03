Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes $795,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,156 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of TPH opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.