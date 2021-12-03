Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.