Fundamentun LLC Acquires Shares of 1,146 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $225.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,798 shares of company stock worth $33,763,195. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.