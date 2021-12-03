Fundamentun LLC Buys New Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $62.33 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

